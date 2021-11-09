Apparently, Xiaomi is in full development of its first desk chair. A product that to date the firm had not launched any model, but that we could see shortly as revealed by the latest patent registered by it.

As we can read through ITHome, Xiaomi has registered a new patent detailing the operation of a curious clever working desk chair, capable of adjusting its height and backrest automatically.

Xiaomi’s first smart desk chair

This first Xiaomi chair would be capable of adjusting its height and back position in real time, all depending on the environment, our position and the activity we are doingWhether it’s playing, studying or relaxed watching a movie.

In this way, this first Xiaomi desk chair would become totally intelligent in terms of operation, allowing in turn, from Xiaomi Home, to control certain parameters such as the height, the inclination of the backrest or the wheel lock.

Yes indeed, at the moment it is only a simple patent so we will still have to wait some time until the firm makes this interesting product a reality, launching itself first in the Chinese market.

Via | ITHome