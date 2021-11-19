If you were waiting for next Friday the 26th to buy the best technology at the best price, you have to know that on this Black Friday, Xiaomi Spain has already started the race for offer the best discounts. To get started, entering your website We will access a rewards system through which, every day we will be able to get My Points with which to get important discounts in all product categories, from smartphones of all ranges, to devices in its ecosystem, such as watches or headphones.

All you have to do is enter their website and accept the Mi Points that are advertised every day, from 50 to 500 My Points. In addition, it also gives the option to recover the My Points that were announced the previous days so that we can further increase the discounts.

Buy a smartphone and take …

Xioami Spain wants to make the best smartphones at the best price available to everyone, but this Black Friday even more. If we buy a phone of any range, paying additionally a very low amount, we can take watches, headphones or the Mi Body Composition 2 smart scale.

For example, paying 14.99 euros more we take the Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basics 2, or paying 44.99 euros, one of the most complete smartwatches on the market, the Mi Watch Lite.

Advance offers in the Xiaomi ecosystem

One of the last product categories with which Xiaomi has had the most success is with televisions. And it is not for less because it offers the best image and sound quality in a wide variety of formats, making it a very interesting option both to put in the living room and in a kitchen or bedroom.

Within this Black Friday, Xioami you have eliminated shipping costs on your televisions, but also has prepared a series of discounts, such as 100 euros less when buying the 55-inch Mi TV P1. If we are looking for a model of a smaller size, we can also enjoy up to 50 euros in its 32 ”model, Xiaomi Mi TV 4A.

Within other categories, we can also enjoy a discount of 10 euros on your Mi Box or up to 50 euros off your Mi Vacuum Cleaner G10 vacuum cleaner.

Finally, from today until next Friday, Xiaomi has also launched a countdown calendar in which each day it will announce a featured product on sale.

The best is that enter their website and be aware of both the campaigns that Xiaomi has active for this Black Friday as well as the surprises that it will announce every day. Black Friday is here: ready, set, go shopping!