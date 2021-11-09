Xiaomi phones and tablets with up to € 100 discount for 11.11

An event that was traditionally limited to China, with globalization and the growth of online commerce, right now from Spain it is possible to buy a lot of consumer electronics products at funny prices during the hours before and after 11.11. Of course, the big day is next Thursday but from this precise moment you can already find offers of up to 100 euros in one of the main manufacturers in the eastern country: Xiaomi.

Xiaomi and Poco on 11.11

The biggest discounts from the Xiaomi store on AliExpress are on the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE, on the Redmi 9C and on the Poco F3 5G. But there are also interesting offers on other products of the firm such as the Mi Box S. We leave you how to get the best price.

Xiaomi tablet

The Mi Pad 5 is the best tablet ever made by the brand. It was launched in Spain just a month ago and now is the best time to buy it well below its price because we can take it with up to 100 euros of discount.