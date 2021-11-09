Xiaomi phones and tablets with up to € 100 discount for 11.11

If you thought that Black Friday was the shopping event par excellence, you are very wrong. Singles’ Day, which is celebrated on November 11 of each year in different Chinese online sites such as the largest online shopping festival in the world.
An event that was traditionally limited to China, with globalization and the growth of online commerce, right now from Spain it is possible to buy a lot of consumer electronics products at funny prices during the hours before and after 11.11. Of course, the big day is next Thursday but from this precise moment you can already find offers of up to 100 euros in one of the main manufacturers in the eastern country: Xiaomi.
Xiaomi and Poco on 11.11
The biggest discounts from the Xiaomi store on AliExpress are on the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE, on the Redmi 9C and on the Poco F3 5G. But there are also interesting offers on other products of the firm such as the Mi Box S. We leave you how to get the best price.
Xiaomi tablet
The Mi Pad 5 is the best tablet ever made by the brand. It was launched in Spain just a month ago and now is the best time to buy it well below its price because we can take it with up to 100 euros of discount.
- Xiaomi Pad 5 6 + 128 GB: Cost € 399.99 now costs 369.9 euros but if you enter the code D11ES50, the final price is 319 euros
- Xiaomi Pad 5 6 + 256 GB: Cost € 449.99 now costs 399.9 euros but if you enter the code D11ES50, the final price is 349 euros.
Xiaomi smartphones
Whether you are looking for a cheap entry range, a solvent mid-range or a high-end with plenty of power, you can take advantage of the best prices on Xiaomi mobiles as long as you use any of the discount codes that we can associate with each of the phones.
- The Redmi 9C with 3 + 64 GB the price drops from € 149 at 99.19 euros. Use the code ESD119 to get an even bigger discount and take it for 90 euros.
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE of 6 + 128 GB: It goes from costing 369.99 euros to 321.90, but with the code D11ES50 you take it for 271 euros.
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE 8 + 128 GB: Instead of paying the 399.99 euros that the mobile costs, use the code D11ES50 for That will cost you 321 euros.
If you choose to take a look at the POCO shopYou will also find more than interesting prices during this November 11.
- LITTLE F3 5G with 6 + 128 GB: Its original price is 349.99 euros but in promotion it is yours for € 300.99. With the code D11ES50 it’s yours for 250 euros.
- POCO F3 5G with 8 + 256 GB: Its original price is 399.99 euros but in promotion it is yours for € 343.99. With the code D11ES50 it’s yours for 293 euros.
Other products
- My Box S: Instead of buying it for 69.99 euros, if you use the code ESD114 the price stays at 50 euros.
Extra discount coupons
In any case, if you add the mentioned products to your favorites list, you will receive an extra coupon with a 5 euro discount for any of these Xiaomi products.
And outside of the mentioned products you also have the option of using a series of discount codes to take advantage of this 11 of the 11 and buy what you want from the Xiaomi store at a lower price. These coupons are applied based on the price of your purchase:
- Up to 30 euros: 4 euros discount with the code ESD114
- Up to 60 euros: 9 euros discount with the code ESD119
- Up to 80 euros: 16 euros discount with the code D11ES16
- Up to 100 euros: 15 euros discount with the code ESD1115
- Up to 120 euros: 18 euros discount with the code ESD1118
- Up to 190 euros: 29 euros discount with the code ESD1129
- Up to 250 euros: 50 euros discount with the code D11ES50
- Up to 290 euros: 43 euros discount with the code ESD1143