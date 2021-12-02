On November 30, Xiaomi obtained the approval of an interesting patent. Apparently the company has developed a voice call translation system, which is capable of achieving it in real time.

Under the number CN113726952A, this new patent describes a system for interpreting other languages, together with a practically instantaneous translation, thus allowing us to speak with people who do so in a different language.

This is how Xiaomi’s new voice call translation system works

As described from ITHome, this new patent registered by Xiaomi details a quite surprising mechanism for making calls so that the original voice and the translation are not mixed at the same time.

In itself, this new Xiaomi patent describes a mechanism that would work between the emitter and the receiver, translating the voice of the sender, to later send it to the receiver and thus avoid hearing the original voice and the translated voice at the same time.

In short, a fairly advanced mechanism that maybe we will end up seeing in the future in MIUI. That if, as usual, these patents could be forgotten or in the best of cases only launched in China.

Via | ITHome