Xiaomi Motors, the Xiaomi subsidiary that will debut Xiaomi’s first electric vehicle in the coming years, has announced something that we have already seen arriving for some time and that is

Through the advertising poster that we can see lines below, Xiaomi has announced that it already has 500 different technologies focused on autonomous driving, all this in order to give life to its first electric vehicle.

A first electric vehicle capable of autonomous driving

Yes, 500 different technologies but not enough. And it is that, with this same advertising poster, Xiaomi has opened the recruitment of new members for the Xiaomi Motors team, specifically with the department of autonomous driving level L4.

But what does that L4 mean? Well, in the world of autonomous driving, this level four corresponds to auhigh-level automated driving, that is, autonomous driving in which the vehicle is capable of making the figure of the driver as such disappear.

In summary, little by little we are detailing the type of vehicle that Xiaomi Motors seeks to build, an electric vehicle that is not only affordable, but also capable of autonomous driving, just by making use of its different sensors.