Convert any old TV or “silly” screen into an Android TV where you can install thousands of apps, and watch Netflix, Disney +, etc., with 4K resolution.

Chromecast revolutionized streaming on any screen, but with the device Xiaomi Mi TV Box S You can go one step further, because in addition to Chromecast, it also incorporates Android, and its thousands of associated apps.

Take away the Xiaomi Mi TV Box S player with a 50% discount. It only costs 44.28 euros in AliExpress Plaza, with shipping from Spain, so it arrives within 1 to 3 days.

You just have to connect it to any television or monitor via HDMI, to make it a powerful Android TV with Chromecast.



Mi Box S comes with Android 8.1, is easy to use, allows voice searches and has Chromecast to offer multimedia content on your TV for the whole family.

Connects to the Internet via WiFi to broadcast to your screen Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime, and many more, at 4K resolution with up to 60 fps.

It also plays videos, music and other content from a local hard drive or pendrive connectable via USB. And it decodes surround audio compatible with Dolby and DTS.

You can also send content from your mobile or computer to TV, using streaming.

But it is also a device with Android 8.1 equipped with a 4-core processor, a 5-core GPU, 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage.



You can install thousands of games, apps, and other content, and enjoy on the big screen with a gamepad connectable via Bluetooth, a mouse or keyboard via USB, etc.

It also includes a web browser, social networks, messages, and much more. Basically all apps compatible with Android 8.1.

The remote control allows you to control everything comfortably from the same place. What’s more integrates the Google Assistant and a mic, so you can use your voice to put a series, and ask things like the weather, or the news of the day.

Take away the Xiaomi Mi TV Box S player with a 50% discount. It only costs 44.28 euros in AliExpress Plaza, with shipping from Spain, so it arrives within 1 to 3 days.