Scooters and electric bicycles are making a place for themselves in modern society, especially in large cities, as they are an excellent and economical option to get around without using public transport or using other types of transport such as cars or motorcycles. .

Amazon has started putting out deals for Black Friday and today We show you an electric bicycle from Xiaomi, a pioneer in this sector, which is at half the price. You can find it on Amazon for 499 euros.

The best of this electric bike





Xiaomi does not disappoint and neither does this bike, it is a pioneer in electric mobility, and with a really incredible and affordable price for the benefits it offers you.

One of the things that have impacted us the most is the weight, it only weighs 14.2 kilograms, when in general these types of bicycles weigh between 20 and 25 kilograms.

And not only that, it has a very powerful motor, specifically 250 watts, so you can go 25 kilometers per hour, which is a suitable speed to go within the city. What’s more has a range of 45 kilometers, a distance that I don’t think you can cover in just one day.

It does not pollute, it moves you safely

Attaching an electric motor to means of transportation that they didn’t have is very common these days, since it tries to reduce the level of contamination of many means of transport, both public and private.

With this bike you will not only be able to move within the city safely thanks to its drum brakes and highly visual LED lights, but you will also be helping to improve the environment.





Price and offer on Amazon

At the moment, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Electric Folding Bike is on Amazon at half price, thus saving you 500.99 euros, pso that you can buy it and enjoy it at an incredible price. Its price is 999.99 euros 499 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Electric Folding Bike (e-bike) – Folding Electric Bicycle, Unisex Adults, Black

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at those hunting bargains from Vitónica, Directo al Paladar and Jared as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

You can also find the best Black Friday 2021 deals here.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

In Vitónica |The best machines to train at home: treadmills, bicycle rollers, spinning bikes and more on sale in the week of Black Friday 2021.

In Vitónica | The best offers of the week before Black Friday 2021 on fitness shoes and clothing: Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Under Armor and more.

Images | iStock, Amazon.