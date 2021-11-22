If you want to move around the city comfortably and sustainably, the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 is perfect for you. Now the company’s latest scooter is reduced 50 euros with gift included Limited Time.

The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 on offer on the occasion of Black Friday

It is a scooter that recently landed on the market. Count with one brushless motor, that is, it does not need maintenance. Have 250 W of power and is located on the front wheel. Is able to climb slopes up to 16%.

Its maximum speed is 25 km / h which is the maximum that these types of vehicles can currently offer.

It has 3 different driving modes, Eco, Comfort and Sport. Depending on which one you use, the autonomy and power delivery will be more or less direct. It should be noted that the average is 25 kilometers, so you should not worry. It recharges completely in just over 5 hours.

It has two inflatable wheels that will allow you to go comfortably on all types of surfaces without excessively noticing the bumps or irregularities of the terrain.

Integrate a screen on the handlebar where you can know how fast you are going, among many other data. It is also compatible with the Xiaomi Home app, where the history of the scooter will be saved thanks to the integration of Bluetooth connection.

The usual price of this scooter is 449.99 euros. However, and for a limited time, you can get it for only 399.99 euros and a free lock.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3



