, this is how the next Xiaomi smart bracelet will apparently be called, whose filtration reveals a really futuristic look, which with awould greatly resemble Nubia Alpha Watch

The Xiaomi Mi Band X has leaked through several images of what apparently it would be an internal Xiaomi meeting in which the different workers are exposed how this new smart bracelet will be and what its main characteristics will be.

Xiaomi Mi Band X: flexible screen, magnetic buckle and a slim and light design

As we can see in the following image, the Xiaomi Mi Band X has been exhibited at an internal Xiaomi meeting, showing us four of its main features, including its extremely slim and lightweight design.

#Xiaomi – Xiaomi working a new watch that look very similar to Nubia Alpha Watch and it’ll be called «Mi Band X» Specifications

– Extremely thin and light

– 360 ° flexible scroll screen without strap design

– Magnetic bracelet buckle

– Obsidian color full of technology#MiBandX pic.twitter.com/0hThFKZ5qA – Equal Leaks (@EqualLeaks) July 28, 2021

Also, if we translate the image, The Xiaomi Mi band X will have a flexible 360º design screen able to surround our entire wrist. To this is added a magnetic buckle and a main color in finish «obsidian«.

For the moment Xiaomi has not commented on the matter, although everything indicates that soon we could see new details around this new smart bracelet that would undoubtedly mark a before and after in the Mi Band Series.

There is no doubt that the photos are quite credible so the Xiaomi Mi Band X could already be a reality. It will only be a matter of time before we begin to discover new details in relation to its characteristics.

Source | Equal Leaks