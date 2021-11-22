The week of Black Friday is synonymous with good deals and unique opportunities. Although there are still a few days left for the great offers and the spectacular discounts of that special day of the year, the days before we can still find some bargains. And when we say bargains, we say high quality products with groundbreaking prices.

The Xiaomi Mi Band is undoubtedly one of those technological products that conquers whoever tries it. Both for its functionality and its design, it is one of Xiaomi’s most acclaimed products. It is also cheap. But today it is much more so. Amazon has put the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 on half price offer in a limited way. Yes, at half price.

A tremendously generous discount for a product that is already cheap, and with this discount becomes a unique opportunity. Whether it is to start doing sports or measure our pulse, or to give as a Christmas gift, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 offer is undoubtedly a great candy, as we already anticipated in our review.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 offer at half price

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is capable of identifying up to 11 different sports, integrates a heart rate sensor that monitors the heart rate 24 hours a day and a great AMOLED screen. All in a compact design with a large battery.

