Xiaomi Mi Band 6 almost half

As new qualities compared to its predecessor, it should be noted that this bracelet enjoys a screen that has grown compared to its predecessor. The new panel, which is still of the AMOLED type, now has a size of 1.56 inches, making it more comfortable to view the information and of course to handle the functions of the equipment – eye that we have almost 50% more surface if we compare it with the Mi Band 5.

What are we going to tell you about the Xiaomi bracelet that you don’t know by now. The device of the Asian company is one of its most famous and successful products, thanks to an excellent combination of performance and good price. This combo has been maintained since the first generation of the Mi Band was introduced until now, so that the latest model to launch remains just as interesting without its price being abusive.

This Mi Band 6 also comes with blood oxygen measurement (SpO2), a function that has practically become a classic in this type of gadget and that many users have been asking for for a long time on the Mi Band.

With this monitor you can now take better control of what you sleep because in addition to recording and observing your sleep cycles at night, it will also record the Naps, and you will even have the possibility to know what the quality of your breath while you sleep, which can even help you detect certain problems that are preventing you from falling asleep today.

It will also manage performance data for up to 30 different modalities of exercises (up to double that of the Mi Band 5), offering automatic detection of six of them.

Its official price is 44.99 euros but at the moment thanks to this offer, you can get it much cheaper.

Cheaper on Amazon

If you are interested in all the news that you have just read and you want to retire your old Mi Band or make the leap to this family through the big door, you have to take advantage of this great discount. And is that the Mi Band 6 is currently available with a discount of 40%, which leaves the bracelet with a label of 29.14 euros. The best thing is that it is sold and distributed directly from Amazon warehouses, so you can benefit from the period of return until January 31, 2022. What an opportunity!