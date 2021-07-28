Xiaomi Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro uncovered, will they be worth it?

The first keys of the Xiaomi Mi 11T and Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro

Xiaomi has been promoting its high-end devices for some time and releasing little news in the West. Today we have very interesting news for all users who are willing to renew their device for a high-end Xiaomi. The information that has been leaked in China refers to the possible, or what is the same, the. These terminals have been at the top of the brand’s catalog for some time thanks to their relationship

The leaked information about the upcoming Redmi devices makes us think that the company is working on the Xiaomi Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro. The reports that come from the Asian country tell that Redmi is working on two new devices with different processors and focused on different ranges. This fits with the dynamics of the Redmi K, such as that of the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro.

The older brother, the Pro model, would arrive with a processor Qualcomm 800 series, a screen OLED with 120 Hz refresh rate, a rear camera with x3 telephoto sensor, 5,000 mAh battery and a fast charge of 67W.

In the case of the base model we would speak of a processor MediaTek Dimensity 1100, a 120 Hz screen, 64 MP camera, 5,000 mAh battery and a fast charge of 67W. The MediaTek chip is one of the most interesting destined for games, as it has a very good performance and little to envy other processors in its range.

In this way Xiaomi would have the perfect set to launch it like the future ones Xiaomi Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro in the west: a powerful mid-range and an inexpensive high-end. Both devices differ mainly in the processor, the camera and few other details.

It is early to confirm that these are the Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro and, consequently, Xiaomi Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro. They are only speculations based on the company’s strategy for previous years, so we recommend you take the information with a grain of salt.

