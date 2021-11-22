To everyone’s surprise, Xiaomi has presented its new Xiaomi TV P1E in the Global market, two new televisions 43 and 55 inches which become the cheapest variant of your current Xiaomi TV P1.

In contrast, this new range of televisions incorporates a less premium design in order to offer a more affordable price. The frames of the Xiaomi TV P1E are somewhat more voluminous, these being plastic in black.

Xiaomi TVP1E, main features

In detail, The new Xiaomi TV P1E have a 4K UHD LED panel capable of reaching 60Hz. Of course, unlike the Xiaomi TV P1, both the 43-inch and 55-inch models only have compatibility with HDR10 and not with HDR10 +.

The 43-inch Xiaomi TV P1E adds a 8W + 8W sound system, being compatible with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. The larger model, on the other hand, incorporates a 10W + 10W stereo sound system, incorporating the same audio technologies.

Beyond that, both models share the same characteristics: Quad A5 processor, Mali 470 MP3 graphics, 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, slightly lower characteristics than those found in the Xiaomi TV P1.

Of course, these new Xiaomi TV P1E have Android TV as an operating system, integrating Chromecast, Smart Home Control HUB and Google Assistant. All this is combined with a remote control via Bluetooth.

Price and availability of the new Xiaomi TV P1E

For the moment, only the 43-inch model is available. Its price is 299 euros on Amazon. The 55-inch model is still not available for purchase, although its price should not exceed 399 euros.