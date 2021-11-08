The shortage that is expected for next December and the rumored power blackout is creating some psychosis among the population. Facing it, Xiaomi has put on sale a new emergency tool that includes up to 6 functions in one.

Through Youpin, its crowfunding platform, Xiaomi has put on sale a small device ideal for the rumored power blackout, which includes from a radio to a manually rechargeable power bank.

The perfect tool for electrical cuts

In detail, this new device has a size of 120x65x30mm, weighs about 227 grams and it has a body made of ABS plastic resistant to shocks and natural wear and tear over the years.

Among its characteristics we find a 4,500mAh internal battery rechargeable manually, that is, it includes a small crank that will allow us to recharge it whenever it runs out due to the use of the rest of the functions.

This internal battery, in addition to allowing us recharge external devices such as a smartphone, tablet or other survival tools, in turn feeds the FM and AM radio that includes the device.

In addition, this survival product includes other tools such as a flashlight, a distress alarm capable of reaching 80dB, a laser pointer and a power generator with which to recharge other devices.

The price of this is 208 yuan, about 28 euros To the change. It is already on sale in China and we will probably see it on AliExpress shortly.