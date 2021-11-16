In addition to televisions, Xiaomi has a wide variety of accessories for these. And no, we are not talking about the Xiaomi Mi Box S but about your own swivel mount for TVs up to 100 inches you just presented.

Xiaomi TV Mobile StandThis is the name of the first TV support that Xiaomi has just presented in China and that beyond being designed for homes, ideal for conferences in offices or boardrooms.

Xiaomi TV Mobile Stand, features and price

In detail, the new Xiaomi TV Mobile Stand is presented as a mobile design stand, whose four swivel wheels allows us to move TVs between 65 and 100 inches from one place to another with practically no effort.

Among its characteristics we find a system of 9-level incline and an endurance for televisions of up to 120 kilograms. For this, Xiaomi has used high quality materials, reinforcing the chassis of this by using materials such as aluminum alloy.

Beyond that, the new Xiaomi TV Mobile Stand It has several cable glands along its chassis that allow us to hide the power and signal cables from public view. It also has a universal clamping plate that allows us to anchor any model of television.

As far as price is concerned, this first support for Xiaomi televisions has a price of 999 yuan, about 137.5 euros To the change. Of course, at the moment only available in China.