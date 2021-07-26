Xiaomi launches its best gaming monitor in Spain: 27", 165Hz and 1440p resolution (QHD)

After debuting in China, Xiaomi has launched its new, a monitor specially designed for game lovers that as a great attraction adds a QHD resolution panel at 165Hz.

In detail, the Xiaomi Mi 2K Gaming Monitor arrives in our country together with a 27 inch IPS panel resolution QHD, that is, 2,560 × 1,400 pixels. In addition, it adds a refresh rate of 165Hz and a fast IMBC response of 1ms.

Xiaomi Mi 2K Gaming Monitor: Adaptive-Sync and multiple connection ports

In addition to having a really attractive panel, this new monitor that lands in Spain that brings with it synchronization technology Adaptive-Sync. This, like G-Sync, allows the screen to dynamically adapt to the rate of images per second produced by the GPU, frame by frame.

Likewise, the Xiaomi Mi 2K Monitor 27 ″ beyond it has a port USB 3.0, DisplayPort, HDMI and a headphone jack type 3.5mm jack. It also adds an arm that is adjustable in height and inclination that can also be removed for mounting directly on the wall.

As far as price is concerned, the Xiaomi Mi 2K Monitor 27 ″ will be launched in Spain for 449.99 euros and it will be available in the coming days through the official Xiaomi website, as well as through the different Mi Store, Amazon, etc.