Xiaomi has expanded its catalog of televisions with two new entry models, the Xiaomi Mi TV P1E 43 and 55 inches. These two Smart TVs are positioned, taking their size into account, as the cheapest that the manufacturer sells in Spain, and they are two slightly lower versions in terms of features compared to the Mi TV P1.

The difference compared to the 43 and 55-inch Mi TV P1, which can be purchased at a price of 499 and 699 euros respectively, is that the new Xiaomi Mi TV P1E have a more modest design. Specific, with less used frames. Even so, they maintain some of the most notable features, such as the inclusion of Android TV as an operating system. This platform allows access to the most popular streaming apps, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus or HBO Max. It also supports the possibility of sending content from the mobile or the use of the Google Assistant.

Both the 43-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1E, and the 55-inch version offer 4K resolution and support HDR 10 content (not HDR10 +, like its older brothers). They are, as expected, panels with LCD technology and have a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Regarding sound, both televisions have stereo speakers. In the case of the more compact model, the two speakers include a power of 8W, while the 55-inch version of the Xiaomi Mi TV P1E has up to 10W. In both cases, compatible with Dolby Audio.

How much do the new Xiaomi Mi TV P1E cost?

The Xiaomi Mi TV P1E of 43 has begun to be sold in Amazon and will arrive at the online store of Xiaomi and other authorized distributors in the coming days. The aforementioned model is priced at 399 euros, 100 euros less than the Mi TV P1. However, and due to its launch, can be purchased for 299 euros.

Secondly, 55-inch variant of the Mi TV P1E from Xiaomi, which will go on sale soon, is priced at 459 euros, although Xiaomi will sell it initially for 399 euros. The 55-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1 remains for sale, which now stands at 499 euros, as well as the 43-inch TV P1 version reduced at 349 euros.