Xiaomi Mijia DC Inverter FanThis is the name of the new column-format fan that Xiaomi has launched in China and that we can use both in summer and winter thanks to its integrated heating system.

Unlike other fans released by the company, the new Xiaomi Mijia DC Inverter Fan is ideal for the cold winter months, creating a dispersion of hot air throughout our home, in order to achieve a more pleasant atmosphere.

Xiaomi Mijia DC Inverter Fan, features and price

In detail, this new fan is accompanied by a heating system of 2,200W, which is capable of covering a large surface, thanks to the use of a motor capable of throwing an air flow of 357 cubic meters per hour.

What’s more, The new Xiaomi Mijia DC Inverter Fan has smart functions. Thanks to its link with Xiaomi Home we can program its automatic on or off and adjust the desired temperature from our smartphone.

Beyond that, we are faced with a fan of barely 6.9 kilograms, whose diameter does not exceed 30cm. In addition, its maximum noise level is 38.4dB, also integrating a sleep mode that considerably reduces noise.

The price of this new Xiaomi Mijia DC Inverter Fan is 899 yuan, about 121 euros although at its launch it can be purchased for about 101 euros at the exchange. That if, for the moment without news of whether it will be launched globally.