Xiaomi Mijia Vacuum Flask miniThis is the name of the new thermos that Xiaomi has launched in China, which with a compact design and several colors to choose from, promises to keep our drinks hot or cold for a long period of time.

With a volume of 350ml and a weight of barely 190 grams, This new term debuts under the crowdfunding modality, becoming the ideal option for those who want to get rid of the traditional large-sized thermos with a robust design.

Xiaomi Mijia Vacuum Flask mini, features and price

In detail, the new Xiaomi Mijia Vacuum Flask mini is manufactured under a double layer stainless steel vacuum process. This allows you to block heat dissipation and therefore keep our drinks at the same temperature for a longer period of time.

According to the company itself, this new thermos is capable of keep boiling water at a temperature of 58ºC for 6 hours. Likewise, it is capable of keeping the cold, that is, around 12ºC, also for 6 hours.

Beyond that, the Xiaomi Mijia Vacuum Flask mini has a top cover that not only makes it easier for us to access our favorite drink, but also guarantees a complete seal. What’s more, its stainless steel is SUS 304 food contact grade, so it is totally safe for any type of liquid.

As far as price is concerned, the new Xiaomi Mijia Vacuum Flask mini has begun to be marketed in China for only 49 yuan, about 7 euros, being available in four colors: black, white, blue and pink.