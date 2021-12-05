In addition to the Xiaomi Monitor 4K Ultra Clear, Xiaomi has also launched an even cheaper option of its 2K monitor in China. We talk about the new Redmi Monitor 27 Pro, a 27-inch monitor whose price is below 200 euros.

Standing as the company’s most affordable 2K monitor, This new Redmi Monitor 27 Pro brings with it a rather elegant design with slim frames and a “V” -shaped arm that allows us to adjust its panel in practically any direction.

Redmi Monitor 27 Pro, features and price

In detail we are in front of a monitor with 27-inch IPS LCD panel whose resolution reaches 2,560 × 1,440 pixels, that is, a resolution known as 2K. It is also capable of displaying 16.7 million different colors and has a brightness of 300 nits.

Among its main characteristics we find a 100% sRGB color gamut and DC dimming. In addition, in order to protect our eyesight, the Redmi Monitor 2K Pro has TÜV Rheinland and SGS certified that guarantee a low level of blue light.

Beyond that we find ourselves in front of a monitor equipped with a port HDMI 1.4, a DisplayPort 1.2 and a 3.5mm audio jack port. All this is completed with a tilt and rotation adjustment, as well as an anchor for placement on the wall.

The price of this new Redmi Monitor 2K Pro is 1,599 yuan, about 222 euros at the exchange rate, although as a launch offer its price will be at 1,399 yuan, about 194 euros. At the moment it is unknown if it will end up officially reaching the Global market.