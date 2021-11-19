Did you have a baton ready with potential candidates? Sure you will coincide with some. Xiaomi has been the true protagonist of the Xataka Orange Awards 2021. His name has been sounded on up to 10 occasions and the awards have been piling up on a night full of electricity with the Capitol Cinemas as a backdrop.

The community and the jury, made up of 27 technology experts, agree in which this is the year of Xiaomi products. And what products are those? Without further ado, the winners of the Xataka Orange Awards 2021 are …

Silver for the best high-end smartphone





The Xiaomi 11T Pro has come second according to our expert jury. A high-end that we liked for its great construction, an infallible 6.67 ”AMOLED screen, the vaunted 120 W fast charge to power a powerful 5,000 mAh battery but that we knew little in the cameras section.

According to the community vote, your place should, in fact, be third. A minimal stumbling block, in any case, for a deserved second place that we can also find on offer on the occasion of Black Friday.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G – Smartphone 8 + 128 GB, 6.67 “AMOLED flat DotDisplay 120 Hz, Snapdragon 888, PRO 108 MP camera, 5000 mAh, Meteorite Gray (ES version + 2 years warranty)

Gold to the best mid-range smartphone

The POCO F3 5G has been the absolute winner, unanimous and indisputable in the mid-range strip. Winner in our last comparison, this terminal offers a lot for quite a little, being able to mount up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB under a Snapdragon 870 processor without exceeding 300 euros.

We are not surprised that Xiaomi has decided to give it a push with a new color, “moonlight silver” for those looking for the same terminal with a plus of extra elegance.

Xiaomi Poco F3 – Smartphone 128GB, 6GB RAM, Dual Sim, Deep Ocean Blue

Gold for the best entry-level smartphone





The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G has taken the lead, beating its parent company companion, the POCO M3 Pro 5G. Nor does it surprise us, as it is a refinement of a properly drawn formula and tradition.

The community agrees with the decision on this Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 which, although it is no longer manufactured in China, proposes an irresistible result due to its low price: a bargain with triple camera and 90Hz AdaptiveSync display for just over 200 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (6.5 "90Hz AdaptiveSync DotDisplay Screen, 4GB + 64GB, 48MP Triple Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 700, 5G, 5000mah with 22.5W load) Gray [Versión Española]

Silver for the best tablet and Community Award





Second prize for the Xiaomi Pad 5, overshadowed by some iPads that already have a long run and have managed to consolidate themselves as undisputed leaders thanks to the unbeatable M1 processors. Do not relax, however why the Xiaomi pad 5 also took the coveted Community award and you know what is being said: it is the people who elect the mayor. It was like that?

We loved it, we must admit. Its optimized MIUI, its PC mode, its compatible applications and the official keyboard, compatible with a good handful of shortcuts and resources to feel “on the desktop”, crowned it as a tablet too capable for its price. Let’s not forget that it went on sale for 299 euros.

Xiaomi Pad 5 – 11 ”Tablet (Wi-Fi, 120Hz 2K + Screen, 128 GB of Internal Memory, 6 GB of RAM, 8720 mAh battery) Gray

Bronze for Best Entry and Mid-Range TV





The Xiaomi Mi TV P1 is left with a worthy third place. However, the community has awarded the Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75 gold. It is clear: having 75 inches in the living room for less than 1,000 euros is a bargain.

Returning to the Mi P1, this television, compatible in its two modes of maximum inch with the dynamic range HDR10 +, with MEMC technology, with an HDMI 2.1 port prepared to get the most out of the new generation consoles, it was betting for about 500 euros as a base price.

These models, compatible with Chromecast and Miracast, rely on 4K UHD resolution and the Android TV 10 operating system. Let us also remember that this model It was presented in Spain in four different inches: 32, 43, 50 and 55, leaving the 65 and 75-inch models exclusively for China and India.

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 50 Inch (Frameless, UHD, Triple Tuner, Android 10.0, Prime Video, Netflix, Google Assistant, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB) [Model 2021]





Gold to the super high-end smartphone according to the community





And we say goodbye, how could it be otherwise, with the king of the crown, a Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra that has not gone unnoticed among readers and has been awarded by the community as the best super high-end smartphone.

The smartphone awarded number 1 in DxOMark, also applauded for its great audio performance – through a stereo developed in collaboration with Harman Kardon – has met Xiaomi’s expectations in the flagship market. In the absence of seeing a future for Spain My Mix Alpha 2, a Mi Mix 4 or one of the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold that the company already has, the 11 Ultra is a heavyweight that offers the best Xiaomi telephony experience to date.