Through the internal code of MIUI, Xiaomi has revealed the code name of up to 14 of its new smartphones. Different models of which we already know certain characteristics such as its name and even its processor.

This is how they have let us know since XIAOMIUI, who have collected each of these new devices seen through the MIUI code and among which we find the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50 or even a Redmi Note 11 JE.

Xiaomi seems ready to present a new arsenal of smartphones

As we can see under these lines, Xiaomi seems to be ready for the presentation of up to 14 new smartphones. Among the most prominent we find the Xiaomi 12 Pro (Zeus), Xiaomi 12 (Cupid) and Redmi K50 Pro (Ingres), all of them with the imminent Snapdragon 898.

In addition, Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom and Xiaomi 12 Lite They also appear among these, apparently adding a Snapdragon 778 processor. These will be joined by other members of the Redmi K50 Series, which would incorporate processors provided by Qualcomm and MediaTek.

Beyond these, we find the Redmi Note 11 Global, which would come under the code names “Honey” and “Fleur”, an unexpected Redmi Note 11 JE and other devices seen in the MIUI code but whose commercial name is still unknown.

Source | XIAOMIUI