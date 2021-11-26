In the midst of a component crisis, Xiaomi has committed together with Shunwei Capital and Huawei in the financing of a fund for the creation of batteries for its future Xiaomi Auto. Weilan New Energy is the supplier and the project is valued at 5,000 million yuan, 693 million euros.

As indicated in ITHome, Weilan New Energy is a company founded in 2016 with production bases in Fangshan (Beijing), Liyang (Jiangsu) and Huzhou (Zhejiang), and is “the only platform that has the technology for industrialization semi-solid state batteries “.

Xiaomi, in fact, has been the leading investor and therefore has an advantage: it will take the lead in the component delivery process.

Going for the electric vehicle with greater autonomy





The information starts exclusively from 36kr and presents an innovation in the production of common batteries, by manufacturing hybrid batteries with solid-liquid electrolyte, semi-solid batteries with which the electric vehicle NIO ET7 develops a range of 1,000 kilometers without the need for recharging.

This battery uses a solid-liquid electrolyte (the catalyst substance) that solidifies when electrified, within which is located “a prelitiated inorganic carbon silicon anode and an ultra-high nanoscale nickel cathode.”

It is also difficult for us to understand what this change results in: the key lies, according to the company, in that this new model can increase stored energy density by 50%, so that a battery of the same size can accumulate 360Wh / kg.

The batteries will not begin to be delivered until the fourth quarter of 2022 and they are a capital process in the development of the assembly of that tentative vehicle that Xiaomi is producing to reach its launch grid in time, during the second half of 2024.