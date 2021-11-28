Xiaomi would launch in January a new high-end that in Europe we would know as POCO F4 Pro.

In August, the name of a hypothetical new Xiaomi mobile phone was leaked under the code name “Ingres”, and however certain details of a device began to emerge in the following weeks that, to date, has not been made official.

Now a new report from Xiaomiui has ensured that the device will be known even under three different names in various markets around the world: the United States, India and worldwide.

Specifically, it will be known as Redmi K50 Pro in China, Xiaomi 12X Pro in India and POCO F4 Pro in the global market. Although Xiaomi has changed its name to simplify it, it seems that with this device they have opted for the heterogeneous in name.

Be that as it may, this new smartphone has appeared in the IMEI database with three different model numbers confirming its multiple variants and regional brands.

The model numbers would be as follows:

22011211C – China

22011211G – Global

22011211I – India

In this way in China it will look under the Redmi brand, in India under the Xiaomi brand and in the rest of the world, including Europe, under the brand LITTLE.

It would also be one of the first devices to fit the Qualcomm SM8450 processor (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1).

This device would have a triple rear camera setup consisting of a OmniVision OV64B 64MP main sensor, a wide angle and a macro sensor. It would also obviously come with a side fingerprint sensor although it could not be ruled out that it had it on the screen.

It is speculating that this launch will debut in January 2022 as it appears to come off the first four digits of its model number and there is a possibility that it will be released with MIUI 13 based on Android 12.