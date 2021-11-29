Xiaomi Home, also known as the Mi Home platform, has reached its seventh version, thereby receiving an important change for the management of our home smart or at least, in the way we did until now.

In itself, this new version of Xiaomi Home has received a new Whole House Control Center, a new section of the application that will allow us to easily control all the smart objects that we have in our home.

A new Control Center arrives at Xiaomi Home

In detail, as we can see in the following image courtesy of MIUIes, this new Whole House Control Center will allow us monitor our home in real time, as well as activate and control scenes and devices in general in a simpler way.

With this, we can have more direct access to the products that are used first-hand in the home, whether they are lights, curtains, cameras, speakers, etc.. In addition, we will have a real-time sample of the temperature and humidity in each room.

Yes indeed, all these new features are part of V7.0.500 which is unfortunately still in beta And it will not be until its official launch on a stable basis that we can test this new Whole House Control Center in detail.