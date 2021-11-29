Xiaomi Home, also known as Mi Home, has not stopped improving over the months, integrating new multiroom functions thanks to the new Xiaomi Sound speakers or improvements in IoT synchronization thanks to its performance with the company’s new routers.

Now Xiaomi Home reaches its seventh iteration and with it, incorporates fundamental novelties in the integration with devices, not only those compatible with the application, sl show all nearby Android devices.

Xiaomi Home changes in its version 7.0





The so-called “whole house control” is available in the new version of the application, only for those who have MIUI 12.5 installed on their Xiaomi, POCO or Redmi terminals. If you do not know the version you have installed on your terminal, you can refer to this tutorial.

To activate this new functionality, once inside the application we will have to go to ‘Profile‘user, then scroll down to’Settings‘and choose the’Smart mode‘.

Smart mode has improvements by being able to control speakers, ambient lights, smart curtains, cameras, locks and any compatible device, without having to resort to other third-party applications.

These changes in the interface are also crucial in the creation of scenes, since we can activate or deactivate all the home automation of the home at a stroke.

In short, Xiaomi Home 7.0 adds a new control center which will become the default once enabled. Currently Xiaomi Home is by version 6.14; this new version, the 7.0,500, is only available for devices using the latest supported beta. We attach the link for those who want to download it.