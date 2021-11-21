Thanks to this smart ball with LED lights you can surprise your cat.

Xiaomi has always created a multitude of electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets or even other more curious technological elements such as smart locks or exercise bikes, but they are also specialized in our pets with a series of toys that will make their lives much more fun.

Thus, Xiaomi’s latest invention for our cats is surprising, in the form of two small smart plastic balls that we can control by remote control thanks to a dedicated application through our mobile phone.

This product was born from the collective financing of Youpin, and it’s called Plush Pie Smart Pet, and it is about two joined plastic balls that have different behaviors to attract the attention of our cat.

This toy weighs 49g and is made of high-strength ABS plastic and PVC with a combination of colors according to taste. What makes this ball special is that it has Bluetooth connectivity and once paired with our mobile device, we can control the movement by making the ball rotate from left to right and move in various directions.

However, it has three different modes that we can manage through the Xiaomi Home application, such as the continuous rotation mode where it moves constantly without any sense, a Manual mode so that we can handle it at will through the application and a alert mode.

The alert mode is especially interesting, because it seems to learn from interactions with the cat to change color and movement. By having different LED lights of various colors, it draws the cat’s attention.

It has a 300 mAh battery to last us a few hours of fun with the cat, and its LED lights are green, red and blue.

The product has a cost of 69 yuan, about 10 euros to change, and you can buy it imported through authorized sales channels.