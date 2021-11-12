Little is known about the Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1, the new sound bar that Xiaomi has been presenting with a dropper in its different networks under the tagline #SmartLivingForEveryone.

However, judging by its specifications it is clear that it promises to be a gigantic evolution compared to what has already been seen so far. Not in vain is it its first 3.1 compatible with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X. We tell you everything we know.

Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1, a sound evolution





As the image above indicates, this new soundbar is compatible with WiFi, Bluetooth 5 and NFC. Beyond the wireless connectivity section, in terms of communication, we imagine that this sound bar will be accompanied by an HDMI port compatible with earc and its respective cable, SPDIF and optical input, remote control, added to the adapter and screws for mounting on wall.

Currently, Xiaomi has three sound bars, none of them for sale in Spain: the Redmi Soundbar, the cheapest of the family, on sale since May 2020 for about 26 euros at the exchange rate, and hurting many of the characteristics of the first Mi (jia) Soundbar.





We highlight its frequency response that goes from 80 Hz to 20,000 Hz, raising its power to 30W compared to 28W of the previous bar. However, this bar without HDMI and without remote control was completely slave to the compatible Redmi TV.

Then it was the turn of the Xiaomi Mi TV Soundbar, a review from just a few months ago that introduced important new features such as the 8 drivers under a system of 83 cm in length, a frequency range from 50 Hz to 25,000 Hz, compatibility with Google Home, SPDIF, optical, Bluetooth and auxiliary outputs, in addition to a great price of 60 euros.





Finally, the model Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater Edition could be considered the flagship of the company, for about 89 euros to change, launched a year ago under much higher specifications: 100W of power, 2.1 audio system, with a powerful 66W subwoofer, and an arrangement of 6 speakers, four full-range and two tweeter to treat high frequencies independently.

This new Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1 It is a direct inheritance of the latest model, raising its power to 430W. A new milestone.





The power, in addition, also seems divided between a large subwoofer and a combination of six speakers that convey the immersive feeling of being in front of an authentic 3.1, so that a front speaker model that projects forward and two side speakers that project the audio upwards are adapted, thus generating a response similar to that achieved by LG with its high-end bars compatible with Dolby Atmos and Meridian technology.