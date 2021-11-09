Yes, Xiaomi makes nail clippers. This could be the news, were it not for the company making all kinds of unusual gadgets, including toys.

And if, the brand has been litigating for two years with his army of lawyers against various counterfeiters who sell a clipper similar to his but that is far from being the official one. A battle with a happy ending.

Two years of legal battle

On November 11, 2021, exactly two years ago, Xiaomi started selling nail clippers that claimed to be the best on the market: made in high quality 420 stainless steel —Four times stronger than typical competitor clippers, made of brass, aluminum or copper. It is also completely stainless and has a carrying case.

The pack includes five sheets, two of them free. Sharp edge and curved edge to conform to the contours of the nail, with barely 22 grams of weight, these nail clippers became the object of imitation by third parties.





For a price of 9.9 yuan, for 1.32 euros to changeIt seems that the competition was able to offer something similar. This led to a long trial where Xiaomi’s legal department took it quite philosophically, claiming “I am not panicking. After all, they have imitated me and have never surpassed me.”

However, as we can read between the comments of the original news, published in Mydrivers, part of the debate revolves around who copied whom, since before this Xiaomi nail clipper appeared there were already others identical in design. For sale in shopping malls and bazaars, Xiaomi has won and has managed to withdraw similar ones in favor of its own.