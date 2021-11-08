After months of updates and hard work by the MIUI development team, the deployment of MIUI 12.5 for all the devices that Xiaomi officially announced would receive it has come to an end. It was only pending to receive the well-known Redmi Note 9 Pro which, luckily, you can now enjoy this version of MIUI.

MIUI 12.5 Global, now available to download on the Redmi Note 9 Pro

Specifically, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has just received MIUI 12.5 Global under the version V12.5.1.0.RJZMIXM, which has a total weight of 774 MB in OTA format and which you can download from this link for manual installation.





As is usual within this type of updates, we remind you that it is advisable to make a backup copy of the data on your device to be able to restore them in the event of any type of problem during the installation process of this version.

Thanks to MIUI 12.5, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will benefit from the novelties present in this new version, among which we can highlight a performance-level system optimization and a good handful of bug fixes that caused different problems with the elements present in the system.





As we tell you, this is the last device officially announced by Xiaomi that would receive MIUI 12.5 so, at least on paper, its deployment has ended. Of course, we must remember that, as the company itself commented, a greater number of devices could update to this version as the MIUI development team had this version ready. We will be attentive to any news that may arise in this regard.