Spain is freezing. The polar trough is affecting inland regions such as the two Castillas or Madrid and it is assumed even worse in several days. The solution? Xiaomi proposes its new My DC Inverter Fan.

And, as its name already suggests, it is a fan with two variable frequency stations, ideal to be used both in winter and summer, like most of today’s air conditioners.

Xiaomi Mi DC Inverter Fan, a solution to traditional heating systems





Similar in aesthetics to other products of the company, the Mi DC Inverter Fan has a structure capable of generating an air flow of 357 cubic meters per hour. The air supply in various directions – covering up to 150º and being able to choose between 8 different positions – ensures that a passenger compartment is heated in a minimum amount of time.

The heating system has a power of 2,200W and its temperature management can be carried out from the Xiaomi Home app, with which to program an automatic shutdown or constant use for 12 hours. It also supports power saving mode.





Constructed in aluminum and with a diameter of just 30cm and 6.9 kg weight, the system has a temperature range that goes from 18 to 28 ℃. In either period of use, it never exceeds a maximum noise level of 38.4dB. In addition, it has a “silent mode” for the night.

It is, in general terms, a very complete product that can be transferred to different rooms in order to heat or cool the most unbalanced areas of the home. Not in vain, the passage from cold to hot air takes just 3 seconds and the air supply distance reaches 10 meters.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Mi DC Inverter Fan





The final price of 899 yuan (122 euros), currently it can already be pre-purchased through Xiaomi Youpin for 150 yuan less, staying at 749 yuan (101 euros).

It is expected that this fan-heater will be launched globally before the end of the year, being able to land in our country for a slightly higher price. We’ll be alert.