We can breathe easy. The result of the 2021 IoTSF Virtual Conference, an event focused on cybersecurity and infrastructure development on the Internet of Things, leaves us with two fundamental notes: the first, which according to its Xiaomi report is situated “among the best companies that implement disclosure policies vulnerabilities “. Second, that Xiaomi is more secure, with a well-protected IoT ecosystem.

Xiaomi ranks in the top 20

The IoTSF is made up of more than 100 members, including representatives of companies such as ARM, Cisco, BSI or Mastercard. Kevin Song, as Head of Security and Privacy Compliance, was the representative of Xiaomi and responsible for leading the presentation “Adoption Practices in the IoT Security Compliance Framework“.





And what practices are those? For example, the ETSI EN 303 645 standard, composed of 13 provisions to prevent, for example, that IoT devices can be used “to launch DDoS attacks, mine cryptocurrencies and spy on users in their own homes”, tracking our private information.

Likewise, the Report on the Disclosure of Contemporary Use of Vulnerabilities produces a ranking according to the disclosure policies adopted by each company. According to this list, Xiaomi deserves to be within the ‘Green List’ as “not only do they meet the basic requirements but they also meet the IoTSF extended threshold test,” in the words of IoTSF co-founder and CEO John Moor. .





Recall that the Mi 360 ° Home Security Camera launched last year has the Kitemark certification, which credits it as a safe gadget to be used indoors.

John Moor stresses that “Xiaomi is a good example of a responsible supplier that answers that call and is a good example of a company that takes security best practices seriously.” Xiaomi, member for two yearsIt is thus among other “green” giants such as Google, Microsoft, Siemens, Bosch, LG or Panasonic.