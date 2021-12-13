The tech giant Xiaomi has developed a chip that increases battery capacity by up to 10%, thus gaining 100 more minutes of autonomy. This advance will be part of the new generation of batteries that Xiaomi terminals will carry.

Lithium supplement technology and space reduction

This new generation in which Xiaomi works will be the first to use a battery level high silicon level lithium supplement technology. This new method implies that the amount of silicon is tripled.

At the same time the battery reduces its size to achieve a battery with higher density but with the same volume and an increase in its effectiveness.

Another factor influencing battery size reduction is in the circuit protection module alignment. It is no longer flat, but is located in an angle of 90 ° in relation to the battery cell, thus achieving optimal use of space.

New power indicator chip

The new generation of Xiaomi batteries will have a power indicator chip that uses self-developed algorithms to analyze the state of the battery, prevent its aging, and monitor the behavior of the night charge.

Furthermore, the indicator chip is capable of detect high temperatures and make adjustments to prevent overheating. All this in order to increase battery safety.

It is planned that the mass production of these batteries takes place during the second half of the year 2022. Therefore, it is likely that by the final months of next year Xiaomi terminals with the new technology will be launched on the market.