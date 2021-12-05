It seems that we will have a renewed version in 2022 of the recently launched Redmi 10, and certain details would have already been leaked.

Although the Redmi 10 was launched on the market recently, it seems that the Chinese company is working on a new version of this device, for 2022, which would offer basically the same but with some slight changes and that we could also see in the global market .

And is that Xiaomi has quite a presence in the entry range of mobile phones, and perhaps to ensure that during the first part of 2022 they will continue to have a great role, apparently they will launch the Redmi 10 in version 2022.

However, this device has already been certified in Europe, Singapore, Indonesia and now also by the Federal Communications Commission in the United States.

This certification found by mysmartprice It comes to point out that the Redmi 10 2022 will arrive under two sales configurations. The most basic configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and a more advanced version of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The device is also expected to come with Android 11 based on the MIUI 12.5 customization layer, and apparently on a 4G LTE device with what is expected to lack support for 5G connectivity.

In previous rumors it had been pointed out that this device would be equipped with a 50MP main camera which could be the Samsung S5KJN1 lens or the OmniVision OV50C40 sensor. On the other hand, it would be combined with an 8 megapixel Sony IMX355 camera and a 2 megapixel OmniVision OV02B1B or GC02M1B lens.

It cannot be ruled out that this device is a renamed version of the Redmi Note 11 4G that appeared in China a few weeks ago.