Xiaomi continues to grow and embark on new projects beyond its products. In this case, a leak indicates that the company would be registering a new company that could make operators tremble.

Xiaomi Mobile, the new possible Xiaomi operator

Recently, it has been leaked that Xiaomi would be registering a new brand called Xiaomi Mobile. Beyond the name, which does not offer too many clues in the Xiaomi ecosystem, the logo has been leaked that leaves no room for doubt.





The logo is composed of a cover bar, which implies that it corresponds to a mobile operator. This would not be the first time that Xiaomi appears the paw in this sector, since in China it has services to contract rates or recharge the available balance from the smartphone with different advantages.

Now, this is not the only brand that the company has applied for, but Xiaomi has registered the following brands: “Juyoudian”, “Shenxian Second Charge”, “Xiaomi People” and “Mi Credit”.





At the moment, the brand’s plans are completely unknown, not only of the mobile operator, but also of the rest of the companies that it is registering. These will probably be developed in the coming months, so 2022 could be an important year for Xiaomi.

More information | ITHome