The latest rumors that come thanks to the leak of a patent suggest that Xiaomi would have in hand a terminal with a folding screen and compatible with a stylus.

Foldable phones are the future or, at least, that’s what a part of the population and some manufacturers believe. Having this belief, in recent months what we have seen is that companies have begun to experiment with this new way of understanding mobile devices.

Samsung was one of the companies that bet the strongest from the beginning for this new relationship between factor and form, being followed by other companies such as Huawei and Motorola. Despite having followed Samsung very closely, the terminals that ended up shining above the rest were those of the South Koreans.

And, is that, the most popular folding phones currently are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with tablet format and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with shell format. Both devices have managed to capture the eyes of the industry and users, but they may soon have rivals to beat.

The latest rumors suggest that Xiaomi would have in hand a folding device that would combine two keys of the Samsung terminals. And, is that, this device would have a folding screen in tablet format in the style of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, but it would also be compatible with a stylus like the Galaxy Note.

All this has become known thanks to the fact that the leak of a patent of which Xiaomi would be the owner has come to light. In this patent, a design similar to that of the Galaxy Note has been shown, although the stylus that would be compatible would supposedly stick to the side of the Xiaomi patent.

We will have to be attentive to know the details about this new device that may become a reality on the part of Xiaomi. The year 2022 looks quite interesting at the level of foldable phone launches, so it would not be strange to see this device throughout this year.