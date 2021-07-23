Just a few hours ago, the POCO F3 GT was presented in India, a terminal for game lovers who, as Xiaomi has properly confirmed.

Under the hashtag #SmartLivingForEveryone, Xiaomi quotes us on July 26 to a new event that will take place at 20:00 GMT +8, that is, at 14:00 in Spain, and in which we will meet new and interesting products designed to improve our day to day.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro and other new products

For the moment the firm has not confirmed what these new products will be, although everything indicates that we will see the official presentation of the Redmi Buds 3 Pro, also knowing what its launch presentation will be.

Are you longing for an outstanding visual and audio experience? It’s time to start a new journey with our brand new products! Stay tuned for more details on 26th July at 20:00 (GMT + 8)! #SmartLivingForEveryone pic.twitter.com/lYqHbgPGPK – Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) July 22, 2021

Likewise, it is expected that during this same presentation the official debut of other products will take place, such as the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer oil-free fryer or even the new Xiaomi Mi Portable Air Pump 1S electric inflator.

Let us remember that although we already know the characteristics of each of these products, to date these have not been officially presented, either by revealing its full features or, more importantly, its market launch date and price.