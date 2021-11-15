Xiaomi, and without prior notice, has just finally announced the first member of the Redmi Note 11 family outside of China. This will be called as Redmi Note 11T 5G, which will be presented next November 30 in India and it is expected that it will end up reaching the rest of the markets shortly after in its Global version as a variant of the Redmi Note 11 5G that the company presented a few weeks ago in the Chinese market.

Therefore, we are possibly facing the cheapest device of the new family of Redmi Note 11T, which will maintain the interesting features that we saw in its brother Redmi Note 11 such as its Mediatek processor and a design that, a priori, will remain intact.

Redmi Note 11T 5G, this is what is known about it

As we say, everything points to this device it will be the Global version of the Redmi Note 11 5G that Xiaomi presented us just a few weeks ago in China along with the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro +.





Everything points to its MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip, panel 6.5-inch IPS with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, fast charging of up to 33W of power and even an identical design in which we find a camera module with a 50 MP main sensor and a front with a hole in the screen in the upper central part.

And for the rest we do not know much more about this device beyond that it will be presented on November 30 in India to later be presented at the Global level. It is unknown if it will end up having any difference at the level of processors or battery capacity although, luckily, we won’t have to wait too long to find out.