Xiaomi announces its first monitor for professional use - Xiaomi News

Xiaomi wants to enter the professional market. For it, The firm will present its first monitor for professional use this Saturday, a device that will expand the wide variety of monitors you already have, but with much more advanced features.

This coming December 4, Xiaomi will make official this first monitor for professional use, which will have a 4K resolution and a certification of suitable colors for editing and use of graphics.

First features of the Xiaomi professional use monitor

Although, it will not be until this Saturday when we know all the details of this first Xiaomi monitor for professional use, the firm has revealed the first characteristics and details that will define it.

In itself, this monitor will have not only a 4K resolution, but also a 99% coverage of Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color spaces, thereby guaranteeing colors that are as faithful as possible to reality.

Further, the first images provided by Xiaomi reveal a flat monitor and not curved, which would have quite thin bezels so that its combination with other monitors is more feasible.