Mobile phone companies are starting to get fully into the electric vehicle sector, OPPO and Xiaomi are the main examples and we may see some of their cars sooner than expected.

Electric cars seem to be the future of vehicles, but there is still a lot to do and, that is, until there is real competition in this automobile; these vehicles will be only for a few.

Many manufacturers are beginning to take a look at this sector and, the truth is that they do not have to be only traditional car companies. Companies from other sectors such as Xiaomi and OPPO seem to have their proposals sooner than expected.

It is strange to think of driving a Xiaomi car, but the truth is that this may be a reality soon. The latest reports suggest that the Asian firm, known for offering mobile phones with a very well-measured price-feature ratio, may have started its plans to launch an electric car.

The rumors come thanks to the fact that very recently those of Xiaomi registered a second car company, Xiaomi Automobile Technology Co. Ltd. This second company could be destined to make parts or pieces for their future electric cars.

Xiaomi would not be the only one to consider the launch of an electric car and, is that, before the race to launch a vehicle with these characteristics begins, there is already a competition between mobile manufacturers.

OPPO would also have an electric car in its hands. The latest rumors suggest that the vehicles would already be in development, although these leaks also comment that OPPO could be involved together with other companies when launching an electric car.

At the moment there are not many details about what OPPO and Xiaomi may be preparing, the only thing is that it is expected that by 2024 we will begin to see the first vehicles of both companies. We will have to wait until then to know and see what they have prepared in these years.