Xiaomi and Motorola could present their first high-end phones with a Snapdragon 898 processor before the end of 2021.

Surely you already plan to buy a mobile phone as a gift for this Christmas, with launches that are already on the market but it is likely that you will not end the year with the most powerful mobile phone of the moment.

And it is that at the beginning of 2022 we will have the new Galaxy S22 series, and a few weeks before presumably both Xiaomi and Motorola will debut terminals with the powerful Snapdragon 898 processor.

It is no secret that the Xiaomi 12 is just around the corner, and yet it is likely to be the first mobile phone with a Snapdragon 898 processor as the popular Chinese leaker points out. Digital Chat Station, via gizbot.

But not only Xiaomi, but also Motorola would also be preparing to release, this year, another high-end terminal with the new Qualcomm processor, but without naming the name of the device.

We have already had rumors regarding the Xiaomi 12 that it would feature a similar design to the new Xiaomi Civi series along with a ceramic back panel and slimmer bezels. It would offer a curved display panel with a single hole drilled for the selfie camera.

This phone would also include a 5000 mAh battery with 120 W fast charging support along with a triple camera setup highlighting the 50 Mpx sensor.

Everything seems to indicate that the Xiaomi 12 could be official before the end of this year, but the more advanced models such as the 12 Pro and 12 Ultra would not land until early 2022.