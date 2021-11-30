Through the Chinese portal MyDriver we have been able to echo the beginning of the MIUI 13 deployment in the far eastern country. At the moment it is a closed beta version 13 of the popular customization layer, but it opens the ban for us to know little by little all the changes that this will offer us soon around the world.

After the many problems that MIUI 12 brought with it and the solutions offered by MIUI 12.5, we trust that the new step forward knows how to get the best out of all models. A renewed system that comes with notable changes according to the leaks and also does it together with Android 12.

At the moment there is no way to enjoy it for various reasons, we do not live in China, also only some employees and people specialized in the matter or very prominent Mi Fans have the ability to access it with a hidden link. What we do know are the models that benefit from these tests and they get ahead of everyone with the corresponding software version.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: V13.0.0.3.SKMCNXM

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: V13.0.0.8.SKACNXM

Xiaomi Mi 11: V13.0.0.8.SKBCNXM

Xiaomi Mi 10S: V13.0.0.4.SGACNXM

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G: V13.0.0.5.SKICNXM

Redmi K40 Pro (Xiaomi Mi 11i): V13.0.0.8.SKKCNXM

Redmi K40 (POCO F3): V13.0.0.3.SKHCNXM

Terminals that, if there are no surprises, will also be among the first to be updated globally, first in the beta and later on a stable basis in Spain. So if you have one of those smartphones, it’s time to start thinking about activating the options to update your Xiaomi before and not be late.

When will it come for everyone?

At the moment we only know that open testing is a reality and that could take several weeks for the first open beta to bear fruit. Then it will do it for Spain and other areas of the planet, at which time could coincide with the launch of the Xiaomi 12. For now the rumors speak of the end of December, although they are only rumors and we will have to wait to confirm it.

An update that, as is happening with those first tests, will come in many cases from the hand of Android 12, a complete update first for high-end smartphones and the last ones presented on the market.