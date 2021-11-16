Thanks to the well-known TENAA unit, we have been able to know that Xiaomi already has a new terminal ready for its imminent launch in the Chinese market, yes, one more to the long list of phones that have been launched by the company throughout 2021.

This device has been certified under the denomination 2112123AC and in said registry some of its key features have been revealed, such as its Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, so everything indicates that it will be a fairly powerful smartphone but with a contained price.

What terminal does Xiaomi prepare for us?

Thanks to the information shared by the well-known leaker Mukul sharma, we have been able to discover that this certification hides another interesting detail about this mysterious device, and that is none other than the fast charge that I would mount.





In this case, we talk about this new Xiaomi It will equip a charging system of up to 67W of maximum power, thanks to which we can fill the battery of the equipment in less than 40 minutes and, in addition, the filter indicates that this terminal will have a “quite aggressive” camera setup, so the photographic section could be one of its keys.

Beyond that we do not know much information about this device, it is only speculated that it could correspond to the rumored Xiaomi 12 Mini and that It will be presented in the Chinese market to later reach the rest of the markets in its Global version. But as we always indicate, you have to take this information with tweezers since they are simply rumors that are not confirmed by Xiaomi itself.

Source | Mukul sharma