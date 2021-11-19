Xiaomi 12XThis is the name of the Global version of the Xiaomi 12 mini that we have talked so much about in recent weeks and we also already know its characteristics, both its processor and the screen that this new «mini» will have.

He has also discovered it kacskrz, who through his Twitter account has shown us the first details of the Xiaomi 12X which has also already been certified as a Global device and will be announced in Europe shortly.

Xiaomi 12X, the «mini» smartphone that we all expected

According to this latest certification obtained by Xiaomi, the Xiaomi 12X will debut together with the model number 2112123AG, therefore being a Global model, hence the letter “G” at the end of its nomenclature.

Say «hello» to the # Xiaomi12X (codename: psyche, not for India).

Snapdragon 870, 50 Mpx main camera, display 145.4 x 65.4 mm (6.28 ″) AMOLED HDR10 FOD 120Hz FullHD + (1080 × 2400) pic.twitter.com/WOjat1mPnB – Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) November 18, 2021

Among the features of this new Xiaomi 12X we find a processor Snapdragon 870 and one 6.28-inch AMOLED screen capable of reaching 120Hz, offering a FHD + resolution and also having HDR10 support.

In addition, this new compact smartphone will feature a 50MP main camera, probably providing a quality similar to that of the latest smartphones presented by Xiaomi on the market.

Yes, for the moment the exact filing date is unknown Although everything indicates that it will be throughout the next month of December when Xiaomi makes its official announcement, along with the rest of the members that make up the Xiaomi 12 Series.