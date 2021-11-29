New rumors ensure that Xiaomi is preparing a presentation event at the end of the year to unveil its new Xiaomi 12, although it is likely that Motorola will go ahead with the first device with the new Qualcomm processor.

While everyone already has in mind what cell phones to buy or give away for this Christmas, we could still have a new actor to launch or announce just in time for the gifts.

And it could be the long-awaited series Xiaomi 12 which returns to have launch rumors before the end of this year, although apparently it would no longer be the first brand to launch a device with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

In fact, it is not the first time that we have rumors regarding the availability of the Xiaomi 12 before the conclusion of this year, presumably under one of the base models. And now new information comes to support previous leaks.

Although the possibility of the Chinese company holding an event on December 12 was first considered, the date would now be later.

A screenshot of an alleged Xiaomi internal document has appeared on the social network Weibo where it shows that the company will hold a press conference on December 28 to announce a new product and they could be the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X.

On the other hand, the filter Digital Chat Station reiterates about the celebration of this conference at the end of December but clarifies that it is likely that Xiaomi is not the first brand to launch a phone with Qualcomm’s new processor, but Motorola would be ahead with the Moto Edge X.

It had previously been commented that the Xiaomi 12X would be powered by the Snapdragon 870 while the Xiaomi 12 would be equipped with the new Qualcomm processor. Both models will offer a curved-edge AMOLED screen at FullHD + resolution with a 120 Hz refresh rate and an on-screen fingerprint sensor.

Both models are likely to feature a 50MP main camera, and battery wise the Xiaomi 12 could support 100W fast charging while the 12X could accept 67W fast charging.