Xiaomi finally set an announcement date for its next flagship, the Xiaomi 12. This new generation will be one of the first of the brand to abandon the “Mi” in its name, as we had well informed last August.

The new high-end smartphone, the Xiaomi 12, It will be presented to the world on December 28, a date that falls right in between the festivities. The company is expected to show at least two variants of the smartphone and all its technical details. It should be noted that recent rumors suggest that it is a device with a compact design and hardware with the latest from Qualcomm, fast charging at 100W and a camera system to match.

Recent Xiaomi launches in Argentina

In the last few months, Xiaomi launched in Argentina its most outstanding products in both smartphones and tablets and smartbands. On the one hand, we find the Xiaomi Pad 5, which integrates an 11 ”screen with 2K + resolution, 120 Hz rate, blue light reduction and an ambient light sensor to adapt to any environment. As for the cameras, it has an 8 MP front camera capable of filming at 1080p and 30 FPS, in addition to a 13 MP rear camera and filming in 4K and 120 FPS.

On the other hand, the company also launched the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, which stands out for its Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also integrates a 6.55 ”AMOLED screen with up to 90 Hz refresh rate and a complete camera system with a 64 MP main, 8 MP wide angle and 5 MP telemacro. The most important? That supports 5G networks and is one of the few smartphones with this feature available in the country.

Finally, the smartband of Xiaomi Mi Band 6 presents everything you want in this class of products at a reduced price: detailed monitoring of the daily routine, notifications linked to the smartphone and much more.

