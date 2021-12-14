Xiaomi ’s new flagship phone would have a camera module design that would not leave anyone indifferent according to the latest leaks and the renders just published by a well-known team of designers.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra has the mission of being Xiaomi’s top-of-the-range phone by 2022, and the Chinese company would be working because their device was not only powerful but also a photographic beast.

For those of you who do not remember, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra had a very large and striking rear module. And, in addition to that, it incorporated what is today one of the best photographic sets in the history of smartphones.

Its successor, the 12 Ultra (Remember that the Mi prefix has been removed from the names of Xiaomi phones) it also looks like it’s going to have an unorthodox look, according to some leaked cases, as to its rear module design.

The renders of the news, made by the Dutch website LetsGoDigital us allow you to see how the phone would look according to leaks and with all the information that I currently know about the Xiaomi phone.

The main camera and the wide angle would be in the center and to the leftwhile the periscope telephoto lens would be at the bottom of the setting.

There is a fourth camera at the top of the circle, which could be a ToF sensor or a shorter telephoto lens in the 2x-3x range. The rest of the cutouts will be for the LED flash, the light sensor and the PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus).

At the beginning of this year, as you may recall, a leaker revealed that Leica had reached an agreement with Xiaomi, hence it is speculated that this Xiaomi 12 Ultra carries a Leica configuration, which until now were Huawei partners (who are working to get back to business).