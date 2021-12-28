Xiaomi 12: specifications, price and details of the new Chinese flagship

Xiaomi 12 is official. The new flagship of the brand will launch soon with Qualcomm, AMOLED with 120 Hz and 5G.

Xiaomi revealed the Xiaomi 12, your new high-end smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, AMOLED screen and 5G connection. It will be available worldwide by 2022 with a price starting at 3,699 yuan (about $ 580).

All the technical specifications and features of Xiaomi 12

The design of Xiaomi 12 It takes many the keys of the previous model and presents a screen that takes up almost all the space on the front of the device with a small selfie camera in the upper central area. On the back of the smartphone is the camera system, all weighing just 180 grams.

The screen that integrates the new Xiaomi 12 It is a 6.28 ”AMOLED type with a 20: 9 format and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, as well as compatibility with Dolby Vision, HDR10 + and protection Gorilla Glass Victus. On the other hand, it incorporates a 4500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reversible charging.

As for the camera system, it presents a 20 MP f / 2.2 front camera and three rear cameras: 50 MP main, f / 1.88, 13 MP wide angle, f / 2.4 and 5 MP macro with up to 5X zoom. .

One of the most notable points points to its processor, a brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1– This is a new technology for high-end smartphones that integrates 4 nanometers and cores up to 3 GHz, as well as a powerful GPU with Adreno 730, capable of moving videos in 8K HDR resolution, correcting defects in images and applying effects such as Bokeh.

With the processor, Xiaomi 12 integrates 8/12 GB of RAM depending on the model, and a storage unit of 128/256 GB UFS 3.1. It has 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and functions such as an under-screen fingerprint reader, USB-C, Hi-Res Audio and stereo speakers Harman Kardon.

Xiaomi 12 will be launched on the market in three models with green, blue, black and pink colors:

12/8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model: 3,699 yuan (about $ 580)

12/8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model: 3,999 yuan (about $ 630)

12GB RAM and 256GB storage model: 4,399 yuan (about $ 690)

