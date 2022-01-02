

Jan 02, 2022



The new Xiaomi 12 Pro has already been presented in its country of origin, China, place where they can enjoy it long before us. However, this allows us to determine some issues before they reach our hands.

Panel The 6.73-inch Pro model comes with a 1440p resolution and uses an LTPO 2.0 panel that allows for variable refresh rates of 1-120Hz. depending on how demanding what we are doing. Xiaomi 12 Pro also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and protection Gorilla Glass Victus.

Xiaomi 12 Pro brings three 50MP cameras with a Sony IMX707 sensor for the main shooter. The second 50MP sensor is a specific lens for portrait mode, while the third brings an ultra-wide-angle module.

It has a battery of 4,600 mAh divided into two cells that charge at 120 W wired and up to 50 W wirelessly. Xiaomi also added its own Surge P1 internal charging chip to help handle power management. In addition, it will have the latest from Snapdragon for your processor.