What will be the new Xiaomi 12 mini, which promises to be a high-end device, but small, was leaked in its entirety.

With the information that was known, it would be the most compact device with its 6.28-inch screen. It would have a thickness of 7.96 millimeters and a weight of 176 grams, which would give the Xiaomi 12 mini the term compact.

These measurements and weight presuppose that it would be smaller than the entire family of Mi 11 models. But one of its competitors, the iPhone 13 mini, has a 5.4-inch screen, being even smaller than the Xiaomi 12 mini itself.

What would its characteristics be?

The Xiaomi 12 mini would have a screen with AMOLED technology with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The processor with which it would arrive is the Snapdragon 870, previously used in Xiaomi tablets.

Another interesting aspect would be its camera with four sensors; with the main one of 108 megapixels and accompanied by an ultra-wide angle of 20 megapixels. Likewise, it would be accompanied by a 5x optical zoom.

The battery will be 4200 mAh with a fast charge of 67W, with only 35 minutes you would have your charge ready, while its wireless charging power would be 50W.

As it is always important, the cost will be and the model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage would arrive with a price of 559 dollars, about 11,500 pesos approximately.

The model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage would cost 600 dollars (12,400 pesos approx.) And the best equipped with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage with a price of 670 dollars (13,800 pesos).

Obviously, being a leak, the information is important, but it can vary, so you must be cautious.